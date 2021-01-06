Two vehicles carrying tourists trapped in Pantiyal landslide, passengers rescued

Two private vehicles carrying tourists were trapped in a mudslide at Pantiyal on Jammu-Srinagar highway last evening, police said.

An official said that two vehicles carrying tourists from Rajasthan moving towards Jammu were trapped in the landslide at Pantiyal.

One of the vehicles, he said, was damaged in the slide.

Sarpanch Pantiyal, Zahoor Sheikh said that the locals and construction workers rescued all eight passengers from both the vehicles.

As per reports, the vehicles were on the way to Kashmir when they were stranded Monday night at Banihal and later they decided to move back towards Jammu due to road block at Jawahar Tunnel after heavy snowfall.