Two-way traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Two-way movement of light-motor vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Thursday, even as the traffic police warned the commuters of highway blockade in view of bad weather forecast.

In a communique issued today afternoon, Traffic police said two-way movement of LMVs will be allowed on the highway tomorrow subject to fair weather.

It, however, advised the commuters to avoid journey on the highway in-view of bad weather conditions which may cause blockade of the highway.

As per the statement, Traffic Control Units in Jammu and Srinagar have been asked to liase with their counterparts in Ramban.

As for the heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), the communique said that they shall be allowed from Zig (Qazigund) towards Jammu after last LMV crosses Banihal.