Budgam ,
UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 1:34 PM

Woman dead, another injured in Chattergam mishap

UPDATED: May 27, 2020, 1:34 PM
Representational Pic

A woman died and another was injured on Wednesday in a road accident near Sutsoo Chattergam area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that two women were hit by a speedy SUV, injuring both of them.

A police officer said both the women were shifted to Bone and Joints Hospital Barzulla in Srinagar for treatment. However, one of them succumbed at the facility, said Dr Saima, Chief Medical Officer Barzulla.

The police officer said the driver has been arrested and his vehicle seized. A case in this regard has been registered at Police Station Nowgam while as investigation has been started, officials said.

