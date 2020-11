Two women were injured in cross-border firing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that Pakistan violated the ceasefire at 7:15 pm by firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Dallan sector of Poonch.

He said two women were in injured in the ceasefire violation. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The injured women were identified as Mansha Bi and Sakeena Bi, both residents of Bagyaldara.