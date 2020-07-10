Two women steal newborn from Handwara hospital, held

Police on Friday morning apprehended two women for stealing an infant from district hospital Handwara, reports said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that a baby went missing from Handwara district hospital soon after he was born and moved to a ward.

“Soon after the incident was reported, the both police and the hospital administration swung into action to trace the new born baby,” he said.

Deputy medical superintendent, Dr Aijaz told KNO that police have apprehended two women in this regard and recovered the infant from their possession. “More details about the incident are available with them,” Dr Aijaz said.