Two youth missing from Natipora after killing of PDP leader's guard

Two youth have gone missing from Natipora locality of Srinagar following the killing of a guard of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Monday, reports said on Wednesday.

Irfan Ahmad Sofi, son of Nazir Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Manzoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora, as per their families, went missing on December 14, the day suspected militants shot dead the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Haji Parvaiz in Natipora, news agency GNS reported.

Photo: GNS

While Irfan is an auto-rickshaw driver, Bilal, who has got engaged recently, is a crockery dealer. “Our sons left home on the afternoon of December 14 and there is no trace of them since then,” the report quoted the families of the duo as having said. “We have registered missing reports in police station Chanapora.”

The family members of both the youth have appealed to their sons to return home.

Quoting an unnamed police official, the report said that they were verifying the matter. “We can’t comment now [on the issue]. We are ascertaining the case,” the official said.