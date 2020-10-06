UK man balances pile of toilet papers on his head, smashes Guinness World Record

People often look for the unique ideas to create Guinness World Record and in one such example a British man has created history after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.

A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

Rawlings had shared the video on September 30 along with a caption that read, ” Soooo I may have kept practising with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand… I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!!

Days later, Rawlings got a response from Guinness World Record announcing him as the winner. “Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head!”