Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:37 PM

UK man balances pile of toilet papers on his head, smashes Guinness World Record

A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:37 PM
Jay Rawlings balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge. Image Source: Video Grab
Jay Rawlings balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge. Image Source: Video Grab

People often look for the unique ideas to create Guinness World Record and in one such example a British man has created history after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.

A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

Rawlings had shared the video on September 30 along with a caption that read, ” Soooo I may have kept practising with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand… I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!!

Days later, Rawlings got a response from Guinness World Record announcing him as the winner. “Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head!”

Tagged in ,
Related News