IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 11:19 AM

'Unable to bear husband's loss', woman commits suicide in north Kashmir's Uri

A 50-year-old woman ended her life by consuming some poisonous substance in north Kashmir’s Uri town on Saturday morning, police said.

The officials identified the deceased as Kulsama Begum, a resident of Saidpora village of Uri.

Police said her 52-year-old husband Awlad Ali Shah was admitted to GMC Baramulla a few days back for some treatment but died because of cardiac arrest this morning.

“The primary investigation reveals that the woman has consumed some poisonous substance at her home as she couldn’t bear the death of her husband,” said Mohammad Ashraf, SHO Uri.

“The woman was taken to sub-district hospital (SDH) Uri where she was declared dead on arrival,” the SHO said, adding: “We are investigating the case and the body will be handed over to the family after completing the medico-legal formalities”.

A case under section 309 (Attempt to suicide) has been registered at police station Uri.

