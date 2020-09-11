'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

Police and the security forces have arrested an uncategorised militant and two overground workers (OGWs) allegedly involved in grenade throwing incidents in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that Sopore police along with Army’s 22 RR and CRPF 179 BN busted a module of Al-Badr militant outfit by arresting an uncategorized militant of Al-Badr outfit, namely Ishfaq Ahmad Pandith, son of Rayees Ahmad Pandith of Bunpora Dangarpora Sopore.

He said two militant associates, namely, Abdul Majeed Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar and Mubashir Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar — both residents of Dangerpora Sopore, were also arrested.

“More arrests are expected in the case. An FIR No. 237/2020 dated 30-08-2020 has been registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation is in progress,” said the spokesman.