Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 7:43 PM

Uncle of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir passes away after brief illness

An octogenarian member of Mirwaiz family, Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan, who was the elder brother of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and the uncle of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, passed away today after a brief illness. 

The deceased was a resident of Kursoo Rajbagh. He was the grandson of Mirwaiz Moulana Ateequllah Shah and the elder son of Moulvi Muhammad Amin. 

He was a pious, noble, kind-hearted and a man of character who spent his life in a much humble way, said a family member.

Due to prevailing covid restrictions there will no be condolence meeting or gathering at the house of the deceased, he said.

