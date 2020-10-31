Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 5:07 PM

Unemployment will be over in five years, policy in offing: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

‘Big business houses participated in today’s workshop on youth engagement’
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at SKICC on Saturday. Photo: J&K Information Department
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that an employment policy is being framed by the UT administration and in the next five years, unemployment will be over in the union territory.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of a workshop on Youth Engagement and Outreach at SKICC here, the LG Sinha said that today big business houses of the country participated in the workshop and deliberated on what can be done to end the unemployment.

“The basic aim of today’s workshop was to give proper counselling to the youth. At the government level, we are working on an employment policy and in the next five years, unemployment will be over,” the LG said as per news agency KNO.

Director IIM Jammu B S Sahey while speaking at the workshop said that J&K government must encourage voluntary organizations to come forward and widen the ambit of Youth Outreach in J&K.

Present on the occasion, Ashok Leyland proposed establishment of rural schools where school dropouts could be admitted to learn skills to deliver in trades in their areas of interest.

A few participants of the workshop also stressed on creating a portal and call centres that are all inclusive providing career related material, awareness and opportunities regarding gaining skills, education and employment.

Many participants advocated skill development programs on ground so that the talent among the youth of J&K could be identified and explored simultaneously.

