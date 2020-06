Police on Saturday recovered an unidentified male body in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the body, apparently aged between 30 and 35 years, was found near Bagnoti nallah.



A police party reached the spot and shifted the body to SDH Nowshera, said an official.



SDPO Noweshra Zakir Shaheen Mizra said: “Inquest proceedings under 174CrPC have been launched.”