A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered near the railway track in Zangam village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.

News agency KNO reported that some locals spotted a body lying near the railway track and immediately alerted the police.

Soon after being informed, a police team reached the spot and took the custody of the body.

An official said that the identity of the body is being ascertained and further investigation has been initiated.