An unidentified male body was on Sunday afternoon fished out from river Jhelum at Sangam area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official told KNO that the male body was spotted by some locals in the river at Sangam in afternoon and they accordingly informed the police.

A police officer said that a team has reached the spot and has recovered the dead body, saying that identity of the body is being ascertained.