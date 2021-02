An unidentified male body was found in Tengweni village of Keegam in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that some locals spotted a male body in Tengwani village after which they informed the local police station.

He said that a team of police rushed to the spot and took the body into their custody.

The official said that his identity is being ascertained and further investigation has been taken up.