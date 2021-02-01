Union Budget-2021: Govt announces maiden Gas Pipeline Project in J&K

The union government on Monday announced the maiden gas pipeline project to be taken up in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The mega project will be part of the union government’s plan to add 100 more districts of the country in next three years to the City Gas Distribution Network, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget-2021 in the parliament, said.

The Finance Minister said an independent Gas Transport System Operator will be set up for “facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in all natural gas pipelines on a non discriminatory open access basis”.

Back in J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha thanked the union government for announcing the project for the union territory.

“…I congratulate FM @Nsitharaman Ji for an inclusive & growth-oriented historic budget for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” an official statement quoted Sinha as saying.

The finance minister also proposed to set up a central university in Leh district of Ladakh union territory for accessible higher education in the region as part of the National Education Policy-2020.