Unknown persons attack, injure youth in south Kashmir's Pulwama

A youth was on Monday attacked by unknown persons in Karimabad village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a youth identified as Sahil Ahmad Tramboo, son of Muhammad Ashan Tramboo of Murran Pulwama was beaten by unknown persons.

They said that he was beaten and left injured in the orchards in Karimabad area of Pulwama district. He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment where from he was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

A senior police official while confirming the incident told KNO that investigation into the matter is going on.