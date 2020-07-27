Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 5:52 PM

Unknown persons attack, injure youth in south Kashmir's Pulwama

he was beaten and left injured in the orchards in Karimabad area of Pulwama district.
GK Web Desk
Pulwama ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 5:52 PM
File Representational Photo
File Photo

A youth was on Monday attacked by unknown persons in Karimabad village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. 

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a youth identified as Sahil Ahmad Tramboo, son of Muhammad Ashan Tramboo of Murran Pulwama was beaten by unknown persons. 

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

They said that he was beaten and left injured in the orchards in Karimabad area of Pulwama district. He was shifted to District Hospital Pulwama for treatment where from he was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar. 

A senior police official while confirming the incident told KNO that investigation into the matter is going on.

Related News