Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh),
October 22, 2020

UP cop suspended over beard

Ali had been warned thrice to shave off or seek requisite permission for the same.
October 22, 2020
Sub-Inspector Intesar Ali. Photo Source: Twitter / @TheCurlyPoet
Sub-Inspector Intesar Ali. Photo Source: Twitter / @TheCurlyPoet

Sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police, Intesar Ali, has been suspended and sent to the police lines, and all this for keeping a beard without permission.

Ali had been warned thrice to shave off or seek requisite permission for the same.

However, the policeman did not seek permission and continued to keep the beard.

SP Baghpat Abhishek Singh said that as per the police manual only Sikhs are allowed to keep a beard while all other policemen have to remain clean-shaven.

“If any police personnel want to keep a beard, he has to seek permission for the same. Intesar Ali was repeatedly asked to seek permission but he did not comply and kept the beard without permission,” the SP said.

Ali joined the police force as sub-inspector and was posted in Baghpat since the past three years.

He told reporters that he had applied permission to keep a beard but got no response

