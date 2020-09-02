GK Top News, India, Latest News
IANS
Mathura (Uttar Pradesh),
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:25 PM

UP doctor Kafeel Khan released from jail at midnight

The Allahabad High Court had quashed his detention under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.
IANS
Mathura (Uttar Pradesh),
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:25 PM
File Photo of Dr. Kafeel Khan
File Photo of Dr. Kafeel Khan

Dr. Kafeel Khan, who had been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, was released around midnight.

Khan’s lawyer Irfan Ghazi said, “The Mathura jail administration informed us at 11.00 p.m. that Dr. Kafeel Khan is being released around midnight, he walked out of jail.”

Trending News

1965 built bridge dismantled in Karnah, NC dismayed

Air Ticketing Fraud | Court directs Spicejet Manager to produce data within 15 days or face warrant

J&K admin lifts restriction on leave encashment

Out of 71 languishing projects, 13 completed: DC Ganderbal

The Allahabad High Court had quashed his detention under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

Khan was in jail since January after he delivered an allegedly provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in December last year.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan’s mother Nuzhat Parveen.

Latest News
File Photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

India takes 13 days to cross 40 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh; record 86,432 infections reported in a day

Google to launch Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G on September 25: Report

GK Photo

Vehicle carrying poultry plunges into gorge on Kashmir Highway, two dead

The petition argued that Khan was granted bail in February by a competent court and he was supposed to be released on bail.

However, he was not released for four days and the NSA was subsequently invoked against him. Hence, his detention was illegal, the petition stated.

Related News