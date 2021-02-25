Kashmir, Latest News
Muslims uphold communal harmony, perform last rites of fellow Hindu villager in south Kashmir

Soon after the news of his death spread in the area, local Muslim villagers made special arrangements in performing his last rites and ferried firewood for helping the family to cremate the deceased.
Setting another example of communal harmony, Muslims in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday went all out to help in the cremation of a Hindu man, upholding the centuries old tradition of brotherhood between the two communities.

News agency KNO quoted locals saying that Surinder Singh, 75, died in Pombai village of Damhal Hanjipora on Wednesday after a brief illness while his last rites were performed today.

“It is in our religion that you should help and take care of your neighbors irrespective of their religion,” Abdul Rehman Tantray, a local resident said.

Touched by the gesture of local Muslims, the deceased’s son-in-law, Dahan Singh told KNO that he was overwhelmed by the approach of locals whom he has been living with for the past decade.

“They are great human beings. People across India should learn the principles of humanity from the people of Kashmir,” he said.

The locals also assured to provide all possible help to the deceased’s family.

