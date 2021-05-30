Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 11:14 AM

Urdu weekly editor and father of GK Shopian correspondent passes away

In a condolence meet, the Greater Kashmir staff prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 11:14 AM
Mohammad Yousuf Bhat (68), a resident of Nakhasi Mohalla, Shopian, was admitted at SKIMS Soura ten days ago. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.
Mohammad Yousuf Bhat (68), a resident of Nakhasi Mohalla, Shopian, was admitted at SKIMS Soura ten days ago. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.

The editor and owner of Urdu weekly Awami Moazin and father of Greater Kashmir Shopian correspondent Gulzar Bhat passed away at SKIMS Soura early today.

Mohammad Yousuf Bhat (68), a resident of Nakhasi Mohalla, Shopian, was admitted at SKIMS Soura ten days ago. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.

Trending News
GK File/Habib Naqash

Daily COVID-19 night curfew, weekend curfew to remain in place across J&K for now

Partial reopening in J&K from tomorrow as govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

Representational Image [File/ GK]

Educational institutions﻿ in J&K to remain closed till June 15, teachers to conduct online classes﻿ from home

Image for representational purpose only. [GK/ File]

Militants involved in killing of two Bijbehara youth identified: police

However, he breathed his last at the tertiary facility at 4:30 am. The deceased, who tested negative for COVID-19 posthumously, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shopian town around 8am.

In a condolence meet, the Greater Kashmir staff prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News