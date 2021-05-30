Urdu weekly editor and father of GK Shopian correspondent passes away

The editor and owner of Urdu weekly Awami Moazin and father of Greater Kashmir Shopian correspondent Gulzar Bhat passed away at SKIMS Soura early today.

Mohammad Yousuf Bhat (68), a resident of Nakhasi Mohalla, Shopian, was admitted at SKIMS Soura ten days ago. He had tested COVID-19 positive on May 18.

However, he breathed his last at the tertiary facility at 4:30 am. The deceased, who tested negative for COVID-19 posthumously, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Shopian town around 8am.

In a condolence meet, the Greater Kashmir staff prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved.