Uri cop who donated plasma to COVID positive senior bureaucrat felicitated

The authorities in north Kashmir’s Uri town on Thursday felicitated the policeman who donated his plasma to a senior bureaucrat in J&K and saved his life.

Setting an example, police constable Syed Zulfiqar Ali had donated his plasma to KAS officer Tasaduq Jeelani, special secretary Social Welfare Department J&K on July 24 at JVC Srinagar. Zulfiqar hails from Noorkhah village of Uri and is posted at IRP 11th battalion in Anantnag and had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Uri on the occasion expressed his gratitude to Zulfiqar and requested all those who have fought Covid-19 to come forward for plasma donation to save precious human lives.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Uri and Boniyar informed that efforts to prepare a database of all the cured donors, their facilitation and raising of a blood plasma bank is being actively considered at sub-divisional level to cure the critically ill patients.

Others who attended the felicitation ceremony include SDPO Uri Junaid Wali, Duty Magistrate for Covid-19 Naveed Altaf, BDO Uri, and Boniyar, President Municipal Committee Uri and Executive officer MC Uri.

All J&K KAS Officers Association, President Tasaduq Hussain Mir has also thanked the donor for his contribution.