Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: July 30, 2020, 12:58 PM

Uri cop who donated plasma to COVID positive senior bureaucrat felicitated

All J&K KAS Officers Association, President Tasaduq Hussain Mir has also thanked the donor for his contribution.
The authorities in north Kashmir’s Uri town on Thursday felicitated the policeman who donated his plasma to a senior bureaucrat in J&K and saved his life.

Setting an example, police constable Syed Zulfiqar Ali had donated his plasma to KAS officer Tasaduq Jeelani, special secretary Social Welfare Department J&K on July 24 at JVC Srinagar. Zulfiqar hails from Noorkhah village of Uri and is posted at IRP 11th battalion in Anantnag and had recently recovered from COVID-19.

Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Uri on the occasion expressed his gratitude to Zulfiqar and requested all those who have fought Covid-19 to come forward for plasma donation to save precious human lives.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Uri and Boniyar informed that efforts to prepare a database of all the cured donors, their facilitation and raising of a blood plasma bank is being actively considered at sub-divisional level to cure the critically ill patients.

Others who attended the felicitation ceremony include SDPO Uri Junaid Wali, Duty Magistrate for Covid-19 Naveed Altaf, BDO Uri, and Boniyar, President Municipal Committee Uri and Executive officer MC Uri.

