Uri,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:11 PM

Uri fire incident: Two days after son's death, mother loses battle for life; toll 3

Her husband Abdul Rasheed Khan is still under treatment at the hospital for burn injuries, they added.
Representational Photo

Two days after her son died, a woman from north Kashmir’s Uri area succumbed to serious burn injuries both had suffered in a fire incident earlier this month, taking the death toll in the accident to three, officials said on Tuesday.

In all, five persons, including three members of a family, had suffered injuries in the fire incident at Sultandaki area of Uri on February 7.

The injured persons included Sajid Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed Khan, Roshi Begum, Wahid Ahmad and Mafad Ahmad.

Sajid Ahmad died earlier while Wahid Ahmad succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital on February 14, officials told GNS.

Wahid’s mother Roshi Begum has now become the third victim in the accident at a Srinagar hospital while her husband Abdul Rasheed Khan is still under treatment at the hospital for burn injuries, they added. 

