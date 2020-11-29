Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 5:15 PM

Uri resident found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chattabal Srinagar

Police have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.
Representational Photo. Source: picpedia.org
A 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Shah Mohalla area of Chattabal in Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

A police official told the news agency KNO that the man identified as Manzoor Ahmad Mir son of Majeed Ahmed Mir, a resident of Jabla village of Uri in Baramulla district was found dead mysteriously at his rental room.

“The man was living as a tenant for the last two months and was running a tea stall near Cassete School in Karan Nagar area,” the official said.

He said that following the incident a police party of police post Chattabal reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

“The body has been shifted to SMHS hospital for medical formalities,” the official said.

