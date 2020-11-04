US elections: Trump Jr tweets world map showing India in blue, without Kashmir

In a gaffe while predicting the results of 2020 presidential polls, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US President Donald Trump, shared a distorted map of India, showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.

Predicting a “red wave”, Donald Trump Jr posted a world map with the majority of countries filled in with red, the Republican Party’s colour, to indicate that his father will emerge victorious in the election, reported NDTV.

The map, which was shared by Trump Jr on his Twitter handle, shows a predominantly red world map with the exception of India and some other nations, which he has shown in blue, meaning they will vote for the Democrat Joe Biden.

The map showed India in blue while Jammu and Kashmir was shown in red and voting for Donald Trump.

Trump Jr tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE”

In the map tweeted by Trump Jr, China has been painted in blue – the colour of his rival party – as the US President has continuously criticised Beijing for the outbreak of COVID-19 and souring trade ties.

The controversial tweet comes at a time when the tension between India and China is at an all-time high due to the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Reacting to the controversial map, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy” place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China & Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!”

Jammu Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah also reacted to Trump Jr’s tweet and said, “So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with@JoeBiden&@KamalaHarristhough interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away.”