Latest News, World
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 4:58 PM

US elections: Trump Jr tweets world map showing India in blue, without Kashmir

The controversial tweet comes at a time when the tension between India and China is high.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 4:58 PM
Map posted by Trump Jr on his twitter account on Tuesday.
Map posted by Trump Jr on his twitter account on Tuesday.

In a gaffe while predicting the results of 2020 presidential polls, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US President Donald Trump, shared a distorted map of India, showing Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.

Predicting a “red wave”, Donald Trump Jr posted a world map with the majority of countries filled in with red, the Republican Party’s colour, to indicate that his father will emerge victorious in the election, reported NDTV.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Man booked for posting obscene pictures on social media to blackmail woman in south Kashmir: Police

Lower classes' exams to commence from second week of November; 8th and 9th standard from Nov 15

File Photo of State Election Commissioner K K Sharma

State Election Commission announces 8-phase maiden DDC polls in J&K from November 28

Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal / File Photo

Doctor, 37, dies due to COVID-19 in J&K's Banihal

The map, which was shared by Trump Jr on his Twitter handle, shows a predominantly red world map with the exception of India and some other nations, which he has shown in blue, meaning they will vote for the Democrat Joe Biden.

The map showed India in blue while Jammu and Kashmir was shown in red and voting for Donald Trump.

Trump Jr tweeted, “Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction. #2020Election #VOTE”

In the map tweeted by Trump Jr, China has been painted in blue – the colour of his rival party – as the US President has continuously criticised Beijing for the outbreak of COVID-19 and souring trade ties.

Latest News
Image Source Kashmir University

Kashmir University launches PG programme in Anthropology

Representational Pic

Man booked for posting obscene pictures on social media to blackmail woman in south Kashmir: Police

Lower classes' exams to commence from second week of November; 8th and 9th standard from Nov 15

File Photo of Acting Mayor of Srinagar Municipal corporation Parvaiz Qadri

Srinagar mayor seals Joint Commissioner's office citing delay in granting building permissions

The controversial tweet comes at a time when the tension between India and China is at an all-time high due to the prevailing situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Reacting to the controversial map, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “The price of Namo’s bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, &the whole “filthy” place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China & Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!”

Jammu Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah also reacted to Trump Jr’s tweet and said, “So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with@JoeBiden&@KamalaHarristhough interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away.”

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News