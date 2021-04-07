Latest News, World
Washington ,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:29 AM

US says continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan

However, the State Department refrained from commenting on the recent decision of the Pakistani Cabinet not to import sugar and cotton from India.
Representational Photo
The United States on Tuesday said that it encourages India and Pakistan to have a direct dialogue between them on issues of concern.

However, the State Department refrained from commenting on the recent decision of the Pakistani Cabinet not to import sugar and cotton from India.

“I wouldn’t want to comment on that specifically,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

“What I would say is that we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern,” Price said in response to a question.

In a volte-face, Pakistan’s Cabinet on April 1 rejected the proposal of a high-powered committee to import cotton and sugar from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until New Delhi reverses its decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

