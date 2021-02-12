Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: February 12, 2021, 4:20 PM

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Missing Kashmiri engineer's body found

Family appeals the divisional administration to assist in bringing back his mortals
The body of Kashmiri engineer who went missing on 7th February following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand was recovered on Friday, his family told Greater Kashmir.

“We have located Basharat’s body,” his brother told Greater Kashmir over the phone from Uttarakhand.

Basharat Ahmad Zargar, a resident of Soura area of Srinagar, was working on Rishi Ganga power project.

He appealed to the authorities to assist them in bringing his brother’s body back to Kashmir. “I request the administration to arrange some air transport for us to bring my brother’s body back home,” he said.

When contacted, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s office told Greater Kashmir that the family needs to personally get in touch with them, if they need any assistance.

The rescue operations continued in Chamoli district on the sixth day on Friday following the glacier burst.

As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 204 people are still missing.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

