Various delegations call on PAGD constituents in Jammu, vow to fight for restoration of J&K's special status

Various delegations belonging to different sections of society on Saturday met the constituents of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its chairman and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi area of Jammu.

The delegations held detailed discussions with PAGD constituents over the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, and conveyed their support to the PAGD in its fight for restoration of special status to J&K, a spokesperson of the Alliance said in a statement.

He said that all senior leaders of PAGD constituents comprising National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement were present and listened to the issues raised by different delegations.

The delegations that met PAGD leaders comprised Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars and Bakerwals, residents of Bathindi and Sunjwan, delegations of scheduled caste and OBC communities, IAS aspirants, BSP and delegations from Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal.

The PAGD constituents assured that they would fight for the identity and dignity of people of J&K. The delegations said that they would fight with PAGD for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.