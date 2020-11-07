Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 6:26 PM

Various delegations call on PAGD constituents in Jammu, vow to fight for restoration of J&K's special status

The delegations held detailed discussions with PAGD constituents over the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 7, 2020, 6:26 PM
People from various delegations meet the constituents of PAGD in Jammu on Saturday. Photo Source: Twitter/@OmarAbdullah
People from various delegations meet the constituents of PAGD in Jammu on Saturday. Photo Source: Twitter/@OmarAbdullah

Various delegations belonging to different sections of society on Saturday met the constituents of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration at the residence of its chairman and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Bathindi area of Jammu.

The delegations held detailed discussions with PAGD constituents over the prevailing situation of Jammu and Kashmir, and conveyed their support to the PAGD in its fight for restoration of special status to J&K, a spokesperson of the Alliance said in a statement.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Ten injured in road accident on historic Mughal road

GK Photo

Kashmiri short story collection 'Dugosh' released in Srinagar

File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

J&K Congress to contest DDC polls: Won't give free field to BJP: JKPCC Chief

Photo Source: Official Facebook account of Raja Yaqoob Farooq

Kashmiri IRS officer to join J&K administration on deputation

He said that all senior leaders of PAGD constituents comprising National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM and JK People’s Movement were present and listened to the issues raised by different delegations.

The delegations that met PAGD leaders comprised Sikh groups, Gaddi and Sippi leaders, members of Kashmiri Pandit community, transporters, Gujjars and Bakerwals, residents of Bathindi and Sunjwan, delegations of scheduled caste and OBC communities, IAS aspirants, BSP and delegations from Chenab Valley and Pir Panchal.

The PAGD constituents assured that they would fight for the identity and dignity of people of J&K. The delegations said that they would fight with PAGD for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Tagged in , ,
Related News