VDC member shoots at father in J&K's Kathua

A village defence committee (VDC) member allegedly shot at his father in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Balkar Singh opened fire from his .303 rifle on his father, Krishan Singh, after an altercation between them over some domestic issue at village Dasanu in Dingaamb area of Hiranagar sector, they said.

Krishan (78) was seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

The villagers rushed to the spot and overpowered the accused who was later handed over to police along with the weapon of offense.

The injured was rushed to district hospital and later referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialized treatment, they added.

