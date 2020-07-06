Latest News, Srinagar
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 9:47 PM

Veena Pandita appointed JKBOSE Chairperson for two more years

Farooq Lone, Zubair Raza appointed as member JKPSC
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 6, 2020, 9:47 PM
File Pic of Veena Pandita
File Pic of Veena Pandita

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed Veena Pandita as Chairperson JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for a period of two more years.

The announcement was made by the directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) on its official Twitter handle.

Trending News
File Pic

246 COVID-19 cases reported; J&K tally now 8675

Representational Pic

J&K police arrest main accused in Kulgam rape case

Representational Pic

Army soldier shoots self dead in north Kashmir's Baramulla

File Pic

55-year-old Uri woman dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 136

“Veena Pandita appointed as Chairperson JK BOSE for two more years, Till 30/6/2022,” DIPR tweeted.

Farooq Ahmad Lone, who had retired from his services as Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) in June this year, has been appointed as member of JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Also, Zubair Ahmed Raza, District Judge Doda had been also appointed as member of JKPSC.

Latest News
Representational Pic

SIT formed to probe Udhampur murder case

File Representational Pic by Mubashir Khan/GK

40 Hotel Management, 6 ISRO seats added to PMSSS this year

File Pic

246 COVID-19 cases reported; J&K tally now 8675

Representational Pic

J&K police arrest main accused in Kulgam rape case

Veena Pandita retired from her services on April 30. However, her term as JKBOSE Chairperson was extended by the government till June 30 keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On April 5 2018, Pandits was appointed as permanent Chairperson of Board for a period of two years.

Related News