Veena Pandita appointed JKBOSE Chairperson for two more years

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday appointed Veena Pandita as Chairperson JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for a period of two more years.

The announcement was made by the directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) on its official Twitter handle.

“Veena Pandita appointed as Chairperson JK BOSE for two more years, Till 30/6/2022,” DIPR tweeted.

Farooq Ahmad Lone, who had retired from his services as Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) in June this year, has been appointed as member of JK Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

Also, Zubair Ahmed Raza, District Judge Doda had been also appointed as member of JKPSC.

Veena Pandita retired from her services on April 30. However, her term as JKBOSE Chairperson was extended by the government till June 30 keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On April 5 2018, Pandits was appointed as permanent Chairperson of Board for a period of two years.