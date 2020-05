A vehicle carrying Border SecurityForce (BSF) personnel fell into a nallah in Nambla village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Reports said a BSF vehicle fell into deep nallah near Nambla area of Uri this afternoon, after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

However, all the occupants were rescued and are said to be stable.

News agency KNS while quoting a police officer said no loss of life or injury was reported in the mishap.