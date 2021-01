Vehicular movement was stopped after the security forces recovered a suspicious material in Gohlad village of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Officials said that the suspicious material was recovered near a motorcycle parked on Mendhar-BG road.

“A police squad is at the spot while the bomb disposal squad of the army has also been called in,” said the Additional SP Poonch Khalid Amin.

He said that the area has been cordoned off by the police and army.