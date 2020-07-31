Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:08 PM

Veteran broadcaster, writer Avatar Kishen Rahbar passes away

He had produced many famous programmes like Raai Traai, Rang Haa, etc. He had also written historical radio plays like Budshah, Reh Te Aab, Awlaad etc.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 2:08 PM

Veteran broadcaster, critic, short story writer and historian Avatar Kishen Rahbar passed away on 30th July at a hospital in New Delhi after a protracted illness.

He was cremated on 31st July in the crematorium of Sector 94 in Noida, where he was presently staying.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Born in 1933 at Narparistan in Fateh Kadal area of Downtown Srinagar, he started his career as a teacher in Burn Hall School and later joined Radio Kashmir Srinagar as a script writer and then became Assistant Producer and retired as ASD Assistant Station  Director.

He had produced many famous programmes  like Raai Traai, Rang Haa, etc. He had also written historical radio plays like Budshah, Reh Te Aab, Awlaad etc.  Besides, he had written ‘Kashre Adabich Tereekh’ – a history of Kashmiri literature. 

Jammu Kashmir Cultural  Council and Manasbal Dramatics pays condolences  to the departed soul and pray for the strength of family to bear the inconsolable  loss, said a spokesman.

Tagged in
Related News