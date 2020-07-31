Veteran broadcaster, writer Avatar Kishen Rahbar passes away

Veteran broadcaster, critic, short story writer and historian Avatar Kishen Rahbar passed away on 30th July at a hospital in New Delhi after a protracted illness.

He was cremated on 31st July in the crematorium of Sector 94 in Noida, where he was presently staying.

Born in 1933 at Narparistan in Fateh Kadal area of Downtown Srinagar, he started his career as a teacher in Burn Hall School and later joined Radio Kashmir Srinagar as a script writer and then became Assistant Producer and retired as ASD Assistant Station Director.

He had produced many famous programmes like Raai Traai, Rang Haa, etc. He had also written historical radio plays like Budshah, Reh Te Aab, Awlaad etc. Besides, he had written ‘Kashre Adabich Tereekh’ – a history of Kashmiri literature.

Jammu Kashmir Cultural Council and Manasbal Dramatics pays condolences to the departed soul and pray for the strength of family to bear the inconsolable loss, said a spokesman.