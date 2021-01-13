Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 5:44 PM

Video: Amazon boy delivering parcels on horseback in snow-clogged Srinagar wins hearts

The video, with the theme song of Amazon India running in its background, has gone viral on social media.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 5:44 PM
Social media sites were abuzz with video clips shared on different pages and personal accounts to cherish the “rare and amazing” sight of the youth with a horse in the heart of the city. [screengrab]
Social media sites were abuzz with video clips shared on different pages and personal accounts to cherish the “rare and amazing” sight of the youth with a horse in the heart of the city. [screengrab]

Social media users in Kashmir have gone gaga over a viral video showing a delivery boy of the US-based e-commerce giant Amazon travelling on horseback to deliver parcels in snow-clogged Srinagar streets.

The video, with the theme song of Amazon India running in its background, has gone viral on social media.

Trending News

Food kits distributed among needy

DC Ang distributes ration among stranded truck drivers

5 arrested for pasting 'threat posters' in Awantipora: Police

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

CBK searches offices of travel agents, residence of airline sales manager over sale of air tickets at exorbitant rates

Netizens are thrilled at the rare sight in the city with some social media users hailing the “determination, dedication and commitment” of the delivery boy in ensuring that parcels reach intended customers on time ‘come what may’, reported news agency GNS.

“Determination of a guy should be given one time benefit”, a Twitter user wrote while retweeting the video.

“@amazon should check this out. Only in Kashmir. Dedication”, another tweet read. 

One Twitter user went on to demand a reward from Amazon India for the delivery. “The boy deserves appreciation and @amazonIN should reward the commitment of this delivery boy,” the social media user said.

Latest News

DC Kathua calls for creating mass awareness about flagship schemes

DC Kathua reviews implementation of BBBP at DLTF meeting

DC administers oath to VP MC Kishtwar

Representational Pic

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Punjab crush J&K by 10 wickets

Besides Twitter, another popular social media app, Facebook was equally abuzz with video clips shared on different pages and personal accounts to cherish the “rare and amazing” sight of the youth with a horse in the heart of the city, to ensure timely dispensation of parcels to customers.

Tagged in , ,
Related News