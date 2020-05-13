Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 3:42 PM

Video of cops 'vandalising' shops in central Kashmir goes viral on social media

The locals have alleged that the policemen vandalised and ransacked several houses, shops and cars, and also destroyed household goods.
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 3:42 PM
Picture From a Video Grab
Picture From a Video Grab

A video purportedly showing policemen damaging shops and houses of people in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district after a deputy superintendent of police got injured in clashes there last week has gone viral on social media.

In the little over two-minute video, the policemen are seen vandalising and ransacking the shops and houses of civilians in Nasrullahpora, a village 11 kms away from here, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Trending News

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Lone seeks release of Sagar, others

VC KU orders relaxation in statutes for research scholars

Political parties outraged over civilian killing in Budgam

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the police personnel are seen taking out goods from several shops and destroying them.

The alleged incident took place on Friday last week after Deputy Superintendent of Police Fayaz Hussain sustained a head injury during stone-pelting by locals.

The locals have alleged that the policemen vandalised and ransacked several houses, shops and cars, and also destroyed household goods.

Latest News
Representational Pic

7 cops among 36 new positive cases in J&K, total 971

400 Kashmiris stranded in Hyderabad seek evacuation

Synergy between police, other forces ensuring peace: DGP

Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for people arriving from outside

There was no comment from police over the alleged incident as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar did not respond to calls and messages on his number.

Related News