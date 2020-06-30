India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 4:38 PM

Video on dumping of COVID-19 victims' bodies in Karnataka triggers outrage

A man who posted the video first on YouTube claimed it happened in Ballari.
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 4:38 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A video purportedly showing health workers burying inappropriately some bodies of COVID-19 victims in a large pit allegedly in Ballari district in Karnataka has surfaced, triggering an outrage on social media.

A top official in the district, the native of state Health Minister B Sriramulu, said they were inquiring into it.

Trending News
File Representational Photo

Four deaths in a day take COVID-19 toll in J&K to 100

File Representational Photo

COVID-19: 52-yr-old Baramulla resident dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 98

File Pic

Two militants killed in Bijbehara gunfight, searches underway

Baramulla court rejects bail applications of 2 in NDPS cases

In the video, the workers wearing personal protection equipment are seen bringing bodies in black sheets from a vehicle parked nearby and dropping one after another into the large pit, dug up with the help of an earthmover.

A man who posted the video first on YouTube claimed it happened in Ballari.

It went viral on social media drawing widespread condemnation over the manner in which the dead were handled and people demanded stringent action.

Latest News
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Qamarwari resident, 65, tests COVID-19 positive after death; J&K tally now 101

File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients nearing 60 per cent

Representational Pic

Six Pak players, including Hafeez, test negative for COVID-19; to join squad in England

Representational Pic

4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Jammu region

“In all, eight bodies were dumped in this fashion in a single pit,” an eye-witness claimed.

Ballari Deputy Commissioner of S S Nakul said he too has noticed the viral video in the social media.

“We have ordered an inquiry,” he told reporters in Ballari on Tuesday.

The district reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

Nakul said five more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total fatalities in the district to 29 so far.

In a similar incident, the body of a 44-year old COVID-19 victim was thrown into a pit in Puducherry earlier this month, triggering public outrage and a few health workers were suspended.

Related News