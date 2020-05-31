Viral video showing Indian army challenging Chinese in Ladakh not authentic: Indian Army

Indian Army on Sunday said that a viral video on social media purportedly showing clashes between Chinese army and their Indian counterparts was not authentic.

“It has been brought to our notice that a video is doing the rounds on social media on an incident on the borders. The contents of video being circulated are not authentic,” Indian Army Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said in a statement.



Anand said: “Attempt to link it with the situation on the Northern borders is malafide. Currently no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries.”

“We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders,” added Col Anand.

In this undated viral video, Indian soldiers could be seen responding aggressively to the Chinese soldiers. They could be seen hitting the windows of Chinese vehicle with stones and iron rods, whereas a soldier is lying on the ground, injured.