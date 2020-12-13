Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: December 13, 2020, 10:25 AM

Voting underway in 6th phase of DDC polls in J&K

Voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day, and polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm
GK Photo
GK Photo

Polling for the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on a dull note as fog and chilly weather due to snowfall kept most people indoors early on Sunday, officials said.

The polling for 31 DDC seats — 14 in the Kashmir division and 17 in the Jammu division of the Union Territory — began at 7 am but the turnout was less at polling stations in the Valley due to biting cold, they said.

Voter turnout is expected to pick up later in the day, and polling is scheduled to conclude at 2 pm, the officials said.

Nearly 7.5 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise at the 2,000 polling stations set up for the sixth of the eight phase elections, which began on November 28.

