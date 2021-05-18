India, Latest News
Ballia (Uttar Pradesh),
UPDATED: May 18, 2021, 1:25 PM

Watch: Bodies being burnt with tyres & petrol in UP, action ordered

In the video clip, the policemen are seen standing while a man pours petrol into a heap of burning tyres where the bodies were placed.
Five policemen have been sent to the lines after a video went viral in which bodies were being cremated with tyres and petrol in the presence of the police personnel.

The incident apparently took place on Madeghat in Phephna in Ballia district on Monday.

After the video went viral, SP Ballia Vipin Tada sent five policemen, who had been entrusted the task of getting the bodies cremated, to the lines. He has also ordered an inquiry into the incident. The inquiry will be conducted by an additional SP rank officer.

Sources said that the bodies were in an advanced stage of decomposition and firewood was not available nearby.

The incident was in violation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive that all bodies must be given a dignified cremation/burial.

