Latest News
Srinagar
February 10, 2021

Watch: Chinese kids sent flying after manhole explosions, netizens worried

Many videos of live firecrackers exploding inside manholes have gone viral on social media, prompting worrisome reactions from netizens.
The SCMP shared a video compilation on their official Twitter handle which has received over 10,000 views, triggering a strong backlash by netizens. Image source: Twitter/ @SCMPNews
China has witnessed several incidents in which kids were seen dropping firecrackers down manholes and causing an explosion that sends them flying.

Many videos of live firecrackers exploding inside manholes have gone viral on social media, prompting worrisome reactions from netizens. 

Recently, a video shared by South China Morning Post of a firecracker being dropped inside a manhole by three children in Fujian area of China has been circulating over the Internet.

The explosion burst open the manhole and pushed one of the kids in the air while thrusting another to the ground. This hasn’t been the only case but the incidents like these are taking place across the country.

Earlier in January an incident was reported from Anhui area where the same kind of explosion flew the manhole cover at least five metres above from the ground, reported Indian Express on Wednesday. 

The SCMP shared a video compilation on their official Twitter handle which has received over 10,000 views, triggering a strong backlash by netizens.

“This is probably the methane gas in the manhole caught on by the firecracker. This is an accident waiting to happen,” tweeted a user, while another wondered if the incidents are related to an online trend.

