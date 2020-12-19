Latest News, World
GK Monitoring Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 1:32 PM

Watch: iPhone survives 2000 ft fall after slipping from filmmaker's hand

Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was capturing visuals from the window of a plane while they were flying over the coast of Rio de Janeiro when the incident took place. [Screen-grab of the video]
Filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was capturing visuals from the window of a plane while they were flying over the coast of Rio de Janeiro when the incident took place. [Screen-grab of the video]

An iPhone dropped accidentally from a plane at 2,000ft survived the fall with few minor scratches and even recorded its descent.

A video of the accident being widely shared on social media platforms shows a Brazilian filmmaker’s phone slipping out of his hand during a flight. 

The noted environmentalist and filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was capturing visuals from the window of a plane while they were flying over the coast of Rio de Janeiro, when his iPhone 6s slipped from his hand and fell approximately 2000 feet, reported The Indian Express.

The whole incident was captured by the camera installed inside the plane’s cabin.

A day after the incident, Ernesto found his phone in working condition with only a few scratches on it.

Representational Pic

His phone also recorded the fall that lasted about fifteen seconds.

Ernesto told Brazilian news portal G1 Globo that he had been optimistic about finding his phone if it hadn’t fallen into water. However, he was concerned that his phone might have injured someone on the ground.

Ernesto activated the cell phone’s GPS tracking system to find it and was successful in doing that with the help of his friend Victor de Oliveira Tostes.

“Hey guys, whether you believe it or not, the cell phone that flew from my plane is here, in the middle of nature, in fact, we are the ones who help to defend nature and then protect nature protected! It’s here, kids!” Galiotto says in the video after retrieving the phone.

