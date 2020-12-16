Latest News, World
UPDATED: December 16, 2020, 2:56 PM

Watch: Turtle tsunami is breaking the Internet

The video showing over 92,000 giant river turtles hatching on a beach along the Purus River is being widely shared on social media.
The synchronization of birth allows hundreds of them to travel together to the river, to start a new journey. (Screengrab of the video posted by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)
The synchronization of birth allows hundreds of them to travel together to the river, to start a new journey. (Screengrab of the video posted by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)

A turtle tsunami! The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) has released an amazing video showing tens of thousands of Giant South American River turtle hatchlings (Podocnemis expansa) emerging from a sandy beach in a protected area along the Purus River — a tributary of the Amazon River in Brazil.

The video showing over 92,000 giant river turtles hatching on a beach along the Purus River is being widely shared on social media.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which is a non-governmental organization released footage of the Giant South American River Turtles emerging on the beach in Brazil, reported Indian Express on Wednesday.

According to WCS Brazil conservationists, the mass emergence occurred over several days. While around 71,000 hatchlings emerged on one day, another 21,000 hatched a few days later.

The mass emergence took place in Abufari Biological Reserve and according to a WCS press release; conservationists have been monitoring adult females and their nests before, during, and after the birth of the hatchlings. 

WCS is reportedly studying the conditions for mass hatchlings to help improve management and protection of this endangered species, which has been impacted by the trafficking of their meat and eggs.

The Giant South American River Turtles, also known as the Arrau turtles, are the largest freshwater turtles in Latin America. The species plays a pivotal ecological role by dispersing seeds that helps in the vegetation of the river corridors.

