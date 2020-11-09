Latest News, Pir Panjal
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 9, 2020, 1:39 PM

Weapons' cache recovered during search operation in J&K's Poonch

‘The weapons were to be smuggled to Kashmir valley, investigation reveals’
Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

“Based on specific input by police, a joint search operation was launched by SOG poonch and 10 ASSAM in the general area of kirni in the jurisdiction of police station Poonch in the intervening night of 8/9 November,” said a spokesman.

He said during the search operation a bag full of arms and ammunition hidden under boulders was found near the Line of Control.

The cache included four AK 56 rifles, 4 AK magazines, 141 AK rounds, two AGL grenades and as many hand grenades, said the official.

As per the initial investigation, the consignment was to be smuggled to Kashmir valley to activate militancy-related action by Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, he said.

“An FIR has been registered in police station Poonch and further details if any will be shared during investigation of the case.”

