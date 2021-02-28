Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 28, 2021, 12:09 PM

Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh

Officials of the MeT department said weather in J&K and Ladakh is likely to remain dry from Sunday onwards as the Western Disturbance, which was active over the two union territories has weakened now.
After fresh snowfall and rain during the last 48 hours, weather in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely to remain dry from Sunday onwards.

Officials of the meteorological (MeT) department said weather in J&K and Ladakh is likely to remain dry from Sunday onwards as the Western Disturbance (WD) which was active over the two union territories has weakened now.

Srinagar had 2.1, Pahalgam minus 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 6.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.9, Kargil minus 10.0 and Drass minus 7.8 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 12.7, Katra 10.2, Batote 5.0, Banihal 5.6 and Bhaderwah 4.2 as the minimum temperature on the scale.

