Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 23, 2020, 2:55 PM

Weather to improve in Kashmir from Thursday, mercury to dip: MeT

"The morning and night temperature will take a dip and experience cold wave conditions."
As predicted by the weatherman, parts of Kashmir received moderate snowfall on Monday. Photo: Mubashir Khan / GK
The weather in Kashmir is likely to remain dry after 26th November, a Meteorological Department (MeT) official said on Monday. 

“The weather in the valley will improve from 26th November but the mercury will take a dip after 27th November,” said Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that the morning and night temperature will take a dip and experience cold wave conditions.

Ahmad said as predicted earlier, the higher reaches are expected to receive light to moderate snowfall while plains will receive a low intensity rainfall between 23th and 25th of November.

