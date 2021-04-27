Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 10:29 AM

Weather to remain dry in J&K till May 3

Srinagar had 9.0, Pahalgam 4.0 and Gulmarg also 4.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.
As administration orders closure of Paid Public Parks in-view of a surge in COVID-19 infections across J&K, Tulip Garden in Kashmir wears a deserted look on April 26, 2021. [Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Dry and pleasant weather will continue on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the meteorological (MET) department forecast same weather conditions up to May 3.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh union territories till May 3 with possibility of isolated rain/snow at some places,” an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar had 9.0, Pahalgam 4.0 and Gulmarg also 4.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town of Ladakh had 1.8, Kargil 2.8 and Drass minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 20.5, Katra 20.2, Batote 14.1, Banihal 9.4 and Bhaderwah 9.3 as the minimum temperature.

