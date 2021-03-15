Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 11:17 AM

Weather to remain dry & pleasant in J&K

Soothing spring sun filtered out of clouds in Kashmir on Monday.
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 11:17 AM
Image for representational purpose only. [File]
Image for representational purpose only. [File]

Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next seven days as there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during this period, the meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday.

Soothing spring sun filtered out of clouds in Kashmir on Monday as daffodils, pansies, narcissus and other flowers bloomed to trumpet Valley’s tourist season which is expected to boom this year.

Trending News

Bandipora woman's death triggers protest

Authorities sit on Baramulla Master Plan

Snow clearance operation on Mughal Road

Representational Pic

'Sticky bombs a serious threat'

Srinagar had 6.3, Pahalgam minus 1.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.3, Kargil had minus 5.6 and Drass had minus 16.9 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 13.1, Katra 13.7, Batote 7.6, Banihal 7.5 and Bhaderwah had 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

Tagged in , ,
Related News