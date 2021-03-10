Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 10:24 AM

Weather to remain erratic till March 15 in J&K

"Farmers are advised to avoid spraying of orchards and other farm operations till March 15", an official of the MeT department said.
IANS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 10, 2021, 10:24 AM
GK File photo
GK File photo

Rain and snow lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the meteorological (MeT) department said weather would remain erratic till March 15.

“Weather to remain erratic till March 15th. Expect intermittent rain with thunderstorms and snow over higher reaches mainly during 11-13th. Erratic weather may affect Banihal-Ramban, Zojila highways due to landslides and snowslides, etc.

Trending News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Aman Farooq/GK

Intermittent rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

“Farmers are advised to avoid spraying of orchards and other farm operations till March 15”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 4.3, Pahalgam 0.4 and Gulmarg minus 3.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.4, Kargil minus 5.0 and Drass minus 8.2 as the minimum temperature.

Latest News
File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

GK Photo

Leopard on the loose in Shopian village, locals panic-stricken

Representational Photo

Decomposed male body found in J&K's Kishtwar

Representational Image

Two minor girls abducted from Shopian in south Kashmir rescued: Police

Jammu city had 16.7, Katra 15.2, Batote 8.0, Banihal 6.1 and Bhaderwah 5.6 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Tagged in , ,
Related News