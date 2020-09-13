India, Latest News
IANS
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 10:11 AM

Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

File Photo of Amit Shah
File Photo of Amit Shah

Two weeks after his discharge, Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining breathing issue on Saturday, multiple sources told IANS.

However, the hospital did not come on record to confirm this.

The sources told that Shah was admitted around 11 p.m. on Saturday night. As per the sources, he is being kept in CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.

