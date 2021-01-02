Wetlands lungs of Kashmir, not dumping grounds, says Div Com

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today stressed on revamping of Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes to restore their pristine glory in Srinagar.

Div Com said this while chairing a meeting of concerned officers. The meeting, among others was attended by CE I&FC, PHE, Commissioner SMC, Director Rakhs and Forms, ADC, WLW Wetlands, Tehsildar Eidgah, representatives from different departments and Chairman NLCO.

The Div Com said that wetlands are not lands for dumping of waste but are to be sustained as lungs of Valley to safeguard us during rainy days.

Stressing on immediate cleaning, dredging and restoration of both lakes, the Div Com emphasized on active involvement of locals in the restoration mission.

He said that major cleanliness drive shall be launched across these lakes to ensure these are restored to its past glory and attraction.

He directed concerned to ensure demarcation of both lakes, fencing of boundary walls, development of pedestrian walkway and complete cleaning and dredging of both lakes.

SMC authorities were instructed to stop garbage dumping by locals and install dust bins besides sensitize people on harmful effects of dumping on these lakes.

It was given out that full demarcation of both lakes shall be conducted while as no departmental developmental work shall be allowed to carry out within the 50 metre periphery across the boundary line prior the proper permission is sought at Divisional level.

The Div Com instructed on launching massive anti- encroachment drive to ensure all encroached land is retrieved and criminal cases as per the law are lodged against the repeated offenders.

At the outset , chairman NLCO raised various related to sewerage, drainage connectivity, repairing of lock gates, developmental of pedestrian walkways and restoration of springs for the restoration of all lakes and water bodies in Srinagar.